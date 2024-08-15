MidCap Financial Investment Co. (NASDAQ:MFICL) Announces $0.50 Quarterly Dividend

MidCap Financial Investment Co. (NASDAQ:MFICL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Sunday, September 1st will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share on Sunday, September 15th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th.
MidCap Financial Investment Stock Performance
Shares of MFICL stock opened at $25.33 on Thursday. MidCap Financial Investment has a twelve month low of $24.88 and a twelve month high of $25.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.33.
MidCap Financial Investment Company Profile
