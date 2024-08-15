MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Shares Up 0.1%

MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) was up 0.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $139.21 and last traded at $135.45. Approximately 3,318,611 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 17,438,943 shares. The stock had previously closed at $135.37.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MSTR shares. Maxim Group raised their price objective on shares of MicroStrategy from $183.50 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. TD Cowen increased their target price on MicroStrategy from $145.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Benchmark increased their target price on MicroStrategy from $187.50 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded MicroStrategy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on MicroStrategy from $204.70 to $182.60 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MicroStrategy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.93.

MicroStrategy Stock Down 3.7 %

The business has a 50-day moving average of $148.13 and a 200-day moving average of $133.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.46 and a beta of 3.11.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The software maker reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.48). The business had revenue of $111.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.99 million. MicroStrategy had a negative return on equity of 16.83% and a negative net margin of 43.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MicroStrategy

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MSTR. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MicroStrategy in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MicroStrategy in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 307.7% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 53 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 233.3% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 20 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MicroStrategy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. 72.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MicroStrategy Company Profile

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy ONE, which provides non-technical users with the ability to directly access novel and actionable insights for decision-making; and MicroStrategy Cloud for Government service, which offers always-on threat monitoring that meets the rigorous technical and regulatory needs of governments and financial institutions.

