MicroSectors FANG & Innovation 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:BULZ) Stock Price Up 6.5%

MicroSectors FANG & Innovation 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:BULZ – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 6.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $131.23 and last traded at $131.23. Approximately 30,728 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 157,324 shares. The stock had previously closed at $123.24.

MicroSectors FANG & Innovation 3x Leveraged ETN Stock Up 8.6 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $150.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.45. The company has a market capitalization of $97.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.95 and a beta of 4.73.

MicroSectors FANG & Innovation 3x Leveraged ETN Company Profile

The MicroSectors Solactive FANG & Innovation 3X Leveraged ETN (BULZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive FANG Innovation index. The fund tracks 3x the daily price movements of an equal-weighted index of US-listed technology companies. BULZ was launched on Aug 20, 2021 and is issued by REX Microsectors.

