Michael Salaman Purchases 85,301 Shares of GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) Stock

GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG – Get Free Report) President Michael Salaman acquired 85,301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.88 per share, for a total transaction of $160,365.88. Following the acquisition, the president now owns 1,425,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,679,706.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ GRWG traded up $0.14 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2.06. 685,059 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 944,818. The company has a market cap of $125.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 3.09. GrowGeneration Corp. has a 1 year low of $1.77 and a 1 year high of $3.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.37.

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $53.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.00 million. GrowGeneration had a negative return on equity of 18.00% and a negative net margin of 22.68%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that GrowGeneration Corp. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GRWG shares. Alliance Global Partners cut their target price on shares of GrowGeneration from $2.75 to $2.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of GrowGeneration from $2.55 to $2.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Lake Street Capital lowered their price objective on shares of GrowGeneration from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Roth Mkm lowered their price objective on shares of GrowGeneration from $2.75 to $2.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.75.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of GrowGeneration by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,992,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,559,000 after purchasing an additional 21,306 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of GrowGeneration during the 1st quarter worth $5,934,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of GrowGeneration by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,411,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,034,000 after buying an additional 43,701 shares during the last quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of GrowGeneration by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 1,001,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,865,000 after buying an additional 151,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of GrowGeneration by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 500,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,461,000 after buying an additional 42,123 shares during the last quarter. 36.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GrowGeneration Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates retail hydroponic and organic gardening stores in the United States. The company engages in the marketing and distribution of nutrients, additives, growing media, lighting, and environmental control systems, as well as other indoor and outdoor growing products.

