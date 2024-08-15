Metro (TSE:MRU) Sets New 12-Month High at $84.60

Shares of Metro Inc. (TSE:MRU – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$84.60 and last traded at C$84.18, with a volume of 32846 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$82.16.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank cut their price target on Metro from C$74.50 to C$74.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. TD Securities raised Metro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$80.00 to C$92.00 in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. CIBC boosted their target price on Metro from C$76.00 to C$77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. National Bankshares increased their price target on Metro from C$82.00 to C$85.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Desjardins lifted their price objective on Metro from C$75.00 to C$80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$82.14.

Metro Trading Up 2.5 %

About Metro

The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.39. The company has a market capitalization of C$19.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$78.25 and a 200 day moving average price of C$74.31.

Metro Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer, franchisor, distributor, and manufacturer in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. The company operates supermarkets, discount, neighborhood, and specialty stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared food products, meats, dairy products, fruits and vegetables, frozen food products, bakery products, delicatessen items, and pastries.

