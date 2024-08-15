Meter Governance Price Tops $0.53 on Top Exchanges (MTRG)

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 2.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 14th. Meter Governance has a total market capitalization of $16.52 million and approximately $59,276.82 worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Meter Governance coin can now be purchased for about $0.53 or 0.00000907 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Meter Governance has traded 12.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000701 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001711 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000010 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Meter Governance Profile

MTRG uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 1st, 2018. Meter Governance’s total supply is 47,175,714 coins and its circulating supply is 31,152,544 coins. Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @meter_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Meter Governance’s official website is www.meter.io. Meter Governance’s official message board is medium.com/meter-io.

Meter Governance Coin Trading

