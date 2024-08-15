Mereo BioPharma Group (NASDAQ:MREO) Stock Price Down 2.8%

Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 2.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $3.81 and last traded at $3.84. Approximately 128,809 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 716,051 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.95.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MREO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Mereo BioPharma Group in a research note on Tuesday. Baird R W upgraded shares of Mereo BioPharma Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Mereo BioPharma Group in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Mereo BioPharma Group in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Mereo BioPharma Group from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.50.

Get Mereo BioPharma Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Mereo BioPharma Group

Mereo BioPharma Group Trading Up 3.5 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.49.

Mereo BioPharma Group (NASDAQ:MREO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Insider Activity at Mereo BioPharma Group

In related news, General Counsel Charles Sermon sold 14,202 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.69, for a total value of $52,405.38. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 216,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $799,158.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Mereo BioPharma Group news, General Counsel Charles Sermon sold 14,202 shares of Mereo BioPharma Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.69, for a total value of $52,405.38. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 216,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $799,158.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John A. Lewicki sold 7,416 shares of Mereo BioPharma Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.69, for a total value of $27,365.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 65,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $242,016.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 175,752 shares of company stock worth $576,214. Company insiders own 4.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group by 70.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 6,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,887 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in Mereo BioPharma Group in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Golden State Equity Partners raised its holdings in Mereo BioPharma Group by 41.0% in the 4th quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 20,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Mereo BioPharma Group in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in Mereo BioPharma Group by 581,066.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 17,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 17,432 shares during the last quarter. 62.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mereo BioPharma Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Mereo BioPharma Group plc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for the treatment of oncology and rare diseases in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It develops Etigilimab (MPH-313), an antibody T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of tumors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mereo BioPharma Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mereo BioPharma Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.