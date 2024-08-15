Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) Given New $37.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Robert W. Baird from $26.00 to $37.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Mercury Systems from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Mercury Systems from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $30.00.

NASDAQ MRCY traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $39.95. 482,621 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 623,338. Mercury Systems has a 52-week low of $25.31 and a 52-week high of $42.72. The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of -17.02 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 4.58 and a quick ratio of 2.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.45 and its 200-day moving average is $30.09.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MRCY. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $13,294,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,974,504 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,208,000 after acquiring an additional 325,549 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 14.7% in the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,554,166 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,848,000 after purchasing an additional 199,600 shares during the period. Roubaix Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems in the second quarter valued at about $3,684,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 102.6% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 257,514 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,597,000 after purchasing an additional 130,396 shares during the period. 95.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, products, modules, and subsystems for aerospace and defense industries in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors and commercial aviation customers.

