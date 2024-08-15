Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) PT Lowered to $8.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC – Free Report) (TSE:MRI.U) had its price objective cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on MERC. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Mercer International from $8.50 to $10.50 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Mercer International from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Mercer International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.25.

Get Mercer International alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Mercer International

Mercer International Trading Down 4.0 %

NASDAQ MERC opened at $6.29 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.96. Mercer International has a 52 week low of $6.18 and a 52 week high of $11.20. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82. The stock has a market cap of $420.49 million, a P/E ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 1.36.

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC – Get Free Report) (TSE:MRI.U) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $499.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.35 million. Mercer International had a negative return on equity of 26.21% and a negative net margin of 11.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.48) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Mercer International will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mercer International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 25th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.77%. Mercer International’s payout ratio is -8.75%.

Institutional Trading of Mercer International

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Mercer International during the first quarter valued at $261,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Mercer International during the first quarter valued at $193,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Mercer International by 26.5% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 51,201 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 10,713 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.79% of the company’s stock.

Mercer International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Mercer International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells northern bleached softwood kraft (NBSK) and northern bleached hardwood kraft (NBHK) pulp worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Pulp and Solid Wood. It manufactures, sells, and distributes pulp, electricity, and chemicals through pulp mills.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mercer International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercer International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.