Mercantile Ports & Logistics Limited (LON:MPL) Insider Sells £1,600.96 in Stock

Mercantile Ports & Logistics Limited (LON:MPL – Get Free Report) insider Jeremy Allen sold 80,048 shares of Mercantile Ports & Logistics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2 ($0.03), for a total transaction of £1,600.96 ($2,044.13).

Shares of LON:MPL opened at GBX 1.70 ($0.02) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £6.06 million, a PE ratio of -15.45 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.36, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1.74 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1.74. Mercantile Ports & Logistics Limited has a one year low of GBX 1.28 ($0.02) and a one year high of GBX 5 ($0.06).

Mercantile Ports & Logistics Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates port and logistics facilities in India. The company developing a port and logistics facility in approximately 200 acres of land with a sea frontage of 1,000 meters at Karanja Creek. It also provides port operation services, including cargo handling, storage, other ancillary port, and logistics services.

