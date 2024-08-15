Meituan (OTCMKTS:MPNGF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Meituan (OTCMKTS:MPNGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,708,000 shares, an increase of 27.9% from the July 15th total of 2,900,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 378.4 days.

Meituan Stock Down 9.9 %

Shares of MPNGF stock traded down $1.40 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $12.75. 15,512 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,047. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.00. Meituan has a 12-month low of $7.75 and a 12-month high of $17.90.

Meituan Company Profile

Meituan operates as a technology retail company in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Core Local Commerce and New Initiatives segments. The company offers food delivery services; and helps consumers purchase local consumer services provided by merchants in numerous in-store categories or make reservations for hotels, and attraction and transportation ticketing.

