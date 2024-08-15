MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV – Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

MediciNova Price Performance

Shares of MNOV opened at $1.13 on Friday. MediciNova has a 12 month low of $1.12 and a 12 month high of $2.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.37. The company has a market cap of $55.42 million, a P/E ratio of -6.65 and a beta of 0.72.

Institutional Trading of MediciNova

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in MediciNova stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in MediciNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNOV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 19,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MediciNova Company Profile

MediciNova, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of serious diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. It is developing MN-166 (ibudilast), an oral anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective agent for treating neurological and other disorders, such as primary and secondary progressive multiple sclerosis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy, degenerative cervical myelopathy, glioblastoma, and substance dependence and addiction, as well as prevention of acute respiratory distress syndrome, and long COVID.

