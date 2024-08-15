McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) Trading Down 0.3%

McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 0.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $267.54 and last traded at $268.54. Approximately 482,126 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 3,572,539 shares. The stock had previously closed at $269.46.

Several brokerages recently commented on MCD. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $285.00 to $265.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on McDonald’s from $290.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on McDonald’s from $357.00 to $342.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on McDonald’s in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $288.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on McDonald’s from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $303.00.

The firm has a market cap of $196.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $257.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $271.26.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The fast-food giant reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.62 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.25% and a negative return on equity of 178.92%. The business’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.17 EPS. On average, analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a $1.67 dividend. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.71%.

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.13, for a total transaction of $291,377.87. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,209,734.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,498 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.26, for a total value of $371,893.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,285.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.13, for a total value of $291,377.87. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,209,734.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,794 shares of company stock worth $1,234,491. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 155,740 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $46,179,000 after buying an additional 2,546 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at $4,286,000. Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth $211,000. Choreo LLC grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 23,244 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $6,892,000 after purchasing an additional 4,190 shares during the period. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 74,427 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $22,068,000 after purchasing an additional 21,413 shares during the last quarter. 70.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

