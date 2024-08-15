MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) Trading 9.1% Higher

MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 9.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $12.20 and last traded at $12.19. Approximately 587,594 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 32% from the average daily volume of 869,301 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.17.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $38.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com cut MaxLinear from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on MaxLinear from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on MaxLinear from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut shares of MaxLinear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.67.

MaxLinear Trading Up 12.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.12. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.56 and a beta of 1.85.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $92.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.25 million. MaxLinear had a negative net margin of 42.38% and a negative return on equity of 12.39%. The business’s revenue was down 50.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that MaxLinear, Inc. will post -1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other MaxLinear news, CEO Kishore Seendripu purchased 108,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.94 per share, with a total value of $1,401,440.82. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 531,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,883,264.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MaxLinear

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of MaxLinear during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of MaxLinear in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MaxLinear during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of MaxLinear during the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in MaxLinear during the 1st quarter worth $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.79% of the company’s stock.

About MaxLinear

MaxLinear, Inc provides communications systems-on-chip solutions worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including radio frequency, high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression and networking layers, and power management.

