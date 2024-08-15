Matinas BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Matinas BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02), Zacks reports.

Matinas BioPharma Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB traded down $0.00 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.15. The stock had a trading volume of 688,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,147,369. Matinas BioPharma has a 52 week low of $0.12 and a 52 week high of $0.89. The firm has a market cap of $38.38 million, a P/E ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 1.70.

Get Matinas BioPharma alerts:

Matinas BioPharma Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, identifies and develops pharmaceutical products using its lipid nanocrystal (LNC) platform technology. The company's LNC delivery technology platform utilizes lipid nanocrystals for the delivery of small molecules, nucleic acids, gene therapies, vaccines, proteins, and peptides.

Receive News & Ratings for Matinas BioPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matinas BioPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.