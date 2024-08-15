Matinas BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Matinas BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02), Zacks reports.
Matinas BioPharma Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB traded down $0.00 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.15. The stock had a trading volume of 688,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,147,369. Matinas BioPharma has a 52 week low of $0.12 and a 52 week high of $0.89. The firm has a market cap of $38.38 million, a P/E ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 1.70.
Matinas BioPharma Company Profile
