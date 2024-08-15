Mastercard (NYSE:MA) Trading Up 1.4%

Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) shot up 1.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $467.54 and last traded at $466.39. 417,271 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 2,482,141 shares. The stock had previously closed at $460.16.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Mastercard from $532.00 to $533.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $500.00 to $526.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $531.00 to $536.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. BNP Paribas upgraded Mastercard to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on Mastercard from $480.00 to $478.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $508.91.

Mastercard Stock Performance

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $447.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $457.81. The firm has a market cap of $435.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.14.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th were issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 9th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is 20.99%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mastercard

In other news, insider Raj Seshadri sold 5,216 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $446.71, for a total transaction of $2,330,039.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,782,397.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Raj Seshadri sold 5,216 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $446.71, for a total value of $2,330,039.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,782,397.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 13,439 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $455.00, for a total transaction of $6,114,745.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,423,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,749,175 shares of company stock worth $786,543,836 in the last three months. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Westend Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its position in Mastercard by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 60 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

