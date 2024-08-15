Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Shares Sold by GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 828 shares of the company’s stock after selling 126 shares during the quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MAR. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Marriott International during the fourth quarter valued at $461,525,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Marriott International by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,547,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,416,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173,028 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Marriott International by 42.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,147,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,793,000 after purchasing an additional 934,304 shares in the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Marriott International in the 1st quarter valued at $153,697,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in shares of Marriott International by 557.2% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 496,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,967,000 after purchasing an additional 420,962 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.70% of the company’s stock.

MAR traded up $3.61 on Thursday, hitting $220.71. 429,694 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,500,880. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $235.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $240.73. The company has a market cap of $63.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.60. Marriott International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $180.75 and a twelve month high of $260.57.

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.47 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 12.01% and a negative return on equity of 239.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.26 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 9.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. Marriott International’s payout ratio is 26.01%.

Several research firms recently commented on MAR. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Marriott International from $252.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Marriott International from $268.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $240.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Marriott International from $267.00 to $244.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Marriott International from $222.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $242.39.

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, and City Express by Marriott brand names, as well as operates residences, timeshares, and yachts.

