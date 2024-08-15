Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) Cut to “Equal Weight” at Morgan Stanley

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a $10.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $11.00. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 21.65% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on MRVI. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $8.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Maravai LifeSciences from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Maravai LifeSciences from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.75.

MRVI opened at $8.22 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 11.32 and a quick ratio of 10.47. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.30 and a beta of 0.02. Maravai LifeSciences has a 1-year low of $4.52 and a 1-year high of $11.56.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. Maravai LifeSciences had a negative net margin of 47.81% and a negative return on equity of 4.28%. The firm had revenue of $73.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Maravai LifeSciences will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Gtcr Investment Xi Llc sold 9,940,974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.81, for a total value of $97,520,954.94. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,150,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $197,671,549.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MRVI. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Maravai LifeSciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $225,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 3,349.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 410,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,556,000 after buying an additional 398,306 shares during the last quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC grew its stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 112.4% in the 4th quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 3,175 shares in the last quarter. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC bought a new stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,344,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in Maravai LifeSciences in the first quarter worth approximately $3,415,000. 50.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases worldwide. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

