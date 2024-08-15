Maplebear (NASDAQ:CART) Trading Down 2.2%

Maplebear Inc. (NASDAQ:CART – Get Free Report) fell 2.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $31.60 and last traded at $31.64. 188,724 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 4,094,223 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.35.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CART has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Macquarie upped their price objective on shares of Maplebear from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Maplebear from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Maplebear from $36.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Maplebear in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on Maplebear in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.70.

Maplebear Trading Down 1.0 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.41 and its 200-day moving average is $33.26.

Maplebear (NASDAQ:CART – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $823.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $806.35 million. Maplebear’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Maplebear Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, General Counsel Morgan Fong sold 9,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.20, for a total value of $306,369.60. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 391,069 shares in the company, valued at $12,983,490.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Maplebear news, General Counsel Morgan Fong sold 9,228 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.20, for a total transaction of $306,369.60. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 391,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,983,490.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Alan Ramsay sold 2,626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total transaction of $91,962.52. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 107,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,779,008.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 53,388 shares of company stock worth $1,795,513. 36.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Maplebear

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Maplebear by 139.3% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. lifted its stake in shares of Maplebear by 389.5% in the fourth quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 2,489 shares in the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC boosted its position in Maplebear by 1,600.0% during the second quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new stake in Maplebear during the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Maplebear in the 4th quarter valued at about $94,000. 63.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Maplebear Company Profile

Maplebear Inc, doing business as Instacart, provides online grocery shopping services to households in North America. It sells and delivers grocery products. The company offers its services through a mobile application and website. It also provides software-as-a-service solutions to retailers. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is based in San Francisco, California.

Further Reading

