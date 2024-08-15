Maiar DEX (MEX) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $14.60 Million

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 14th. Maiar DEX has a total market capitalization of $14.60 million and approximately $257,994.31 worth of Maiar DEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Maiar DEX token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Maiar DEX has traded 3.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.91 or 0.00011768 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 64.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001061 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $58,764.42 or 1.00029326 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00008043 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00007814 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.22 or 0.00012298 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Maiar DEX Token Profile

Maiar DEX is a token. It launched on November 20th, 2021. The Reddit community for Maiar DEX is https://reddit.com/r/maiar_exchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Maiar DEX is xexchange.com. The official message board for Maiar DEX is t.me/xexchangeapp. Maiar DEX’s official Twitter account is @xexchangeapp and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Maiar DEX

According to CryptoCompare, “xExchange (MEX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the MultiversX platform. xExchange has a current supply of 0. The last known price of xExchange is 0.00000344 USD and is up 3.13 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $236,342.76 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xexchange.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maiar DEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maiar DEX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Maiar DEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

