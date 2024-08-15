Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL) Receives $343.83 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $343.83.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MDGL shares. JMP Securities raised their price target on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $381.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $405.00 to $360.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Citigroup dropped their price target on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $382.00 to $371.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $270.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th.
Insider Activity
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Madrigal Pharmaceuticals
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MDGL. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 3,032 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,405 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. HealthInvest Partners AB acquired a new position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $586,000. Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 101.8% during the fourth quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 8,695 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,012,000 after purchasing an additional 4,386 shares during the last quarter. 98.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ MDGL opened at $243.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 8.67 and a current ratio of 8.72. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $119.76 and a fifty-two week high of $299.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of -10.54 and a beta of -0.42. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $272.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $246.33.
Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($7.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($7.55) by $0.45. The business had revenue of $14.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.25 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($4.69) EPS. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 146280.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals will post -27.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) in the United States. Its lead product candidate is resmetirom, a liver-directed thyroid hormone receptor beta agonist, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for treating NASH.
