Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) Price Target Cut to $13.00 by Analysts at Roth Mkm

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Roth Mkm from $19.00 to $13.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Roth Mkm currently has a neutral rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on LYFT. Melius Research began coverage on shares of Lyft in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. They issued a hold rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of Lyft from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Lyft from $18.00 to $10.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Lyft from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Lyft from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.87.

Shares of NASDAQ LYFT traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.68. 5,286,457 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,770,026. Lyft has a fifty-two week low of $8.85 and a fifty-two week high of $20.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of -21.45 and a beta of 2.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.32.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Lyft had a negative net margin of 3.94% and a negative return on equity of 23.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.14) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lyft will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John Patrick Zimmer sold 7,923 shares of Lyft stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total transaction of $131,046.42. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 924,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,293,231.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Lyft news, Director John Patrick Zimmer sold 7,923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total value of $131,046.42. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 924,621 shares in the company, valued at $15,293,231.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Kristin Sverchek sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.81, for a total transaction of $41,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 47,778 shares in the company, valued at $659,814.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 33,333 shares of company stock worth $518,714. Corporate insiders own 3.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Lyft by 15.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 39,613 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $767,000 after buying an additional 5,184 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Lyft by 2.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 683,100 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $13,218,000 after purchasing an additional 13,300 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Lyft by 163.9% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 100,826 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 62,623 shares during the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lyft during the first quarter valued at approximately $470,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lyft during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 83.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It operates multimodal transportation networks that offer access to various transportation options through the Lyft platform and mobile-based applications. The company's platform provides a ridesharing marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a car rental program for drivers; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

