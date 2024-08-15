Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) PT Raised to $50.00 at B. Riley

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by analysts at B. Riley from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the technology company’s stock. B. Riley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 9.82% from the company’s current price.
Several other research analysts have also recently commented on LITE. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lumentum to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Susquehanna raised their price target on Lumentum from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Lumentum from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Lumentum from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Lumentum from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.17.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LITE. Caxton Associates LP increased its position in shares of Lumentum by 128.6% during the 2nd quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 160,330 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,164,000 after purchasing an additional 90,185 shares during the last quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in Lumentum in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in Lumentum by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 77,522 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,947,000 after purchasing an additional 2,052 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 6.7% during the second quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 364,364 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,553,000 after acquiring an additional 22,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Lumentum during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $576,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.05% of the company’s stock.
Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments: Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.
