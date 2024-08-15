Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Given New $65.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $53.00 to $65.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 25.24% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on LITE. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Lumentum from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Lumentum from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Lumentum from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Lumentum from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Lumentum to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

Shares of LITE stock traded up $6.37 on Thursday, reaching $51.90. 4,401,836 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,356,275. The stock has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of -9.92, a P/E/G ratio of 39.11 and a beta of 0.88. Lumentum has a one year low of $35.35 and a one year high of $60.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 5.20 and a quick ratio of 3.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.24.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LITE. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 11.9% in the second quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 27,408 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after acquiring an additional 2,905 shares in the last quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lumentum by 10.9% during the second quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. now owns 554,529 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,237,000 after acquiring an additional 54,703 shares in the last quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lumentum by 5.8% during the second quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 961,574 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,963,000 after acquiring an additional 52,300 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP raised its position in shares of Lumentum by 128.6% in the second quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 160,330 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,164,000 after buying an additional 90,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Lumentum in the second quarter worth $36,000. 94.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments: Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

