Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 7,878,824 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 60% from the previous session’s volume of 19,938,256 shares.The stock last traded at $5.81 and had previously closed at $5.66.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup upgraded Lumen Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $1.25 to $3.15 in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Lumen Technologies from $1.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Lumen Technologies from $2.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Moffett Nathanson boosted their target price on Lumen Technologies from $1.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Lumen Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $1.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.53.

The stock has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.89.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The technology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. Lumen Technologies had a negative net margin of 76.21% and a positive return on equity of 4.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LUMN. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC raised its position in Lumen Technologies by 68.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 22,786 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 9,263 shares during the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in Lumen Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Lumen Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lumen Technologies during the second quarter worth about $33,000. 66.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets. It offers dark fiber, edge cloud services, internet protocol, managed security, software-defined wide area networks, secure access service edge, unified communications and collaboration, and optical wavelengths services; ethernet and VPN data networks services; and legacy services to manage cash flow, including time division multiplexing voice, private line, and other legacy services, as well as sells communication equipment, and IT solutions.

