LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) Shares Sold by Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. reduced its stake in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) by 6.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 942 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $4,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in LPL Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,838,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LPL Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $1,127,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in LPL Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $73,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in LPL Financial by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 206,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,008,000 after acquiring an additional 11,736 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in LPL Financial by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 10,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,370,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. 95.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get LPL Financial alerts:

Insider Activity

In other LPL Financial news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 5,677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.31, for a total transaction of $1,574,288.87. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 142,608 shares in the company, valued at $39,546,624.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LPLA shares. Bank of America raised shares of LPL Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $268.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $261.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on LPL Financial from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Barclays reduced their price objective on LPL Financial from $313.00 to $273.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on LPL Financial from $322.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $279.30.

Get Our Latest Report on LPL Financial

LPL Financial Stock Up 0.5 %

LPLA traded up $1.05 on Thursday, reaching $217.62. 587,639 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 711,398. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $248.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $258.93. The company has a market cap of $16.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.36, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.90. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $187.19 and a 52-week high of $289.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.66 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 52.14% and a net margin of 8.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.94 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 15.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LPL Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.06%.

LPL Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, fixed income, alternative investments, retirement and 529 education savings plans, and insurance.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LPL Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LPL Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.