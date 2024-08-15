Loop Capital Trims Katapult (NASDAQ:KPLT) Target Price to $15.00

Katapult (NASDAQ:KPLT – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by research analysts at Loop Capital from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Loop Capital’s price target suggests a potential upside of 8.70% from the stock’s current price.
Katapult Stock Up 0.7 %
Shares of KPLT traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $13.80. The stock had a trading volume of 16,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,496. The company has a market cap of $56.66 million, a PE ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 1.76. Katapult has a fifty-two week low of $8.26 and a fifty-two week high of $23.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.98.
Katapult (NASDAQ:KPLT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $65.06 million for the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Katapult
Katapult Company Profile
Katapult Holdings, Inc, an e-commerce focused financial technology company, provides e-commerce point-of-sale lease-purchase options for nonprime consumers in the United States. The company's technology platform provides nonprime consumers with a lease purchase option to enable them to obtain durable goods from its network of e-commerce retailers.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Katapult
- 5 discounted opportunities for dividend growth investors
- Michael Burry’s Alibaba Bet and the Broader Market Implications
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- Jeff Brown’s Exegesis AI Stock Picks
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- Warren Buffett’s Bet: Why Berkshire Hathaway Bought Ulta Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Katapult Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Katapult and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.