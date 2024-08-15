Loop Capital Trims Katapult (NASDAQ:KPLT) Target Price to $15.00

Katapult (NASDAQ:KPLT – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by research analysts at Loop Capital from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Loop Capital’s price target suggests a potential upside of 8.70% from the stock’s current price.

Katapult Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of KPLT traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $13.80. The stock had a trading volume of 16,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,496. The company has a market cap of $56.66 million, a PE ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 1.76. Katapult has a fifty-two week low of $8.26 and a fifty-two week high of $23.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.98.

Katapult (NASDAQ:KPLT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $65.06 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Katapult

Katapult Company Profile

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Katapult stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Katapult Holdings, Inc. ( NASDAQ:KPLT Free Report ) by 18.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.51% of Katapult worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 26.81% of the company’s stock.

Katapult Holdings, Inc, an e-commerce focused financial technology company, provides e-commerce point-of-sale lease-purchase options for nonprime consumers in the United States. The company's technology platform provides nonprime consumers with a lease purchase option to enable them to obtain durable goods from its network of e-commerce retailers.

