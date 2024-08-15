Loop Capital Trims Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) Target Price to $45.00

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Loop Capital from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. Loop Capital currently has a sell rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on ETSY. Citigroup lowered their target price on Etsy from $72.00 to $62.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Etsy from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Etsy from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Etsy from $91.00 to $83.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price target on Etsy from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $73.68.

NASDAQ:ETSY opened at $51.50 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $59.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.09. The company has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a PE ratio of 23.52, a P/E/G ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 2.02. Etsy has a 52-week low of $51.45 and a 52-week high of $89.58.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The specialty retailer reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.05). Etsy had a net margin of 10.36% and a negative return on equity of 51.94%. The company had revenue of $647.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $629.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Etsy will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Etsy news, insider Toni Thompson Nadal sold 1,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.68, for a total transaction of $94,841.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 592 shares in the company, valued at $38,882.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Etsy news, insider Toni Thompson Nadal sold 1,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.68, for a total transaction of $94,841.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 592 shares in the company, valued at $38,882.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.74, for a total value of $44,805.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,125,083.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,694 shares of company stock valued at $169,687. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Etsy by 3,900.0% in the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 440 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Etsy by 402.2% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 447 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Etsy by 1,576.5% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 570 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Etsy in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Etsy in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.53% of the company’s stock.

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, and France. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

