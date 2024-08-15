LooksRare Achieves Market Capitalization of $33.94 Million (LOOKS)

LooksRare (LOOKS) traded down 2.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 14th. In the last week, LooksRare has traded up 0.6% against the dollar. One LooksRare token can currently be purchased for $0.0339 or 0.00000058 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. LooksRare has a market cap of $33.94 million and approximately $1.94 million worth of LooksRare was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

LooksRare Profile

LooksRare was first traded on December 20th, 2021. LooksRare’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,941,673 tokens. LooksRare’s official Twitter account is @looksrare and its Facebook page is accessible here. LooksRare’s official website is looksrare.org.

LooksRare Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “LooksRare (LOOKS) is the native token of the LooksRare platform, an ERC-20 token on the Ethereum blockchain. It’s used for transactions, governance voting, and user rewards on the platform. LooksRare is a decentralized marketplace for trading Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs), providing a platform for users to mint, buy, sell, and showcase NFTs. The LOOKS token facilitates transactions, enables governance participation, and rewards active users.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LooksRare directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LooksRare should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LooksRare using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

