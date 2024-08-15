Longeveron (NASDAQ:LGVN) Given “Buy” Rating at HC Wainwright

Longeveron (NASDAQ:LGVN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $10.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 283.14% from the company’s current price.
Longeveron Trading Down 1.9 %
Shares of Longeveron stock opened at $2.61 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.57 million, a PE ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 0.43. Longeveron has a twelve month low of $0.77 and a twelve month high of $35.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.02.
Longeveron (NASDAQ:LGVN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($1.61) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.01) by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $0.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.12 million. Longeveron had a negative net margin of 2,129.24% and a negative return on equity of 300.96%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($2.20) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Longeveron will post -3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Longeveron Company Profile
Longeveron Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops cellular therapies for aging-related and life-threatening conditions in the United States and Japan. The company's lead investigational product is the LOMECEL-B, an allogeneic mesenchymal stem cell formulation sourced from the bone marrow of young and healthy adult donors.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Longeveron
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- Conservative Portfolio: Strategies for Stability
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- Unlocking Growth: Why Arcos Dorados Belongs in Your Portfolio
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- Forget Robotaxis: Electric Air Taxis are the Next Big Investment
Receive News & Ratings for Longeveron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Longeveron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.