Longeveron (NASDAQ:LGVN) Given “Buy” Rating at HC Wainwright

Longeveron (NASDAQ:LGVN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $10.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 283.14% from the company’s current price.

Longeveron Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of Longeveron stock opened at $2.61 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.57 million, a PE ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 0.43. Longeveron has a twelve month low of $0.77 and a twelve month high of $35.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.02.

Get Longeveron alerts:

Longeveron (NASDAQ:LGVN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($1.61) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.01) by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $0.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.12 million. Longeveron had a negative net margin of 2,129.24% and a negative return on equity of 300.96%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($2.20) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Longeveron will post -3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Longeveron Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Longeveron stock. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in Longeveron Inc. ( NASDAQ:LGVN Free Report ) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,836,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,497,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned approximately 7.31% of Longeveron at the end of the most recent reporting period. 10.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Longeveron Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops cellular therapies for aging-related and life-threatening conditions in the United States and Japan. The company's lead investigational product is the LOMECEL-B, an allogeneic mesenchymal stem cell formulation sourced from the bone marrow of young and healthy adult donors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Longeveron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Longeveron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.