Local Bounti (NYSE:LOCL) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.19 EPS

Local Bounti (NYSE:LOCLGet Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($3.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.19) by $0.19, Yahoo Finance reports. The company had revenue of $9.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.30 million. Local Bounti had a negative net margin of 425.89% and a negative return on equity of 273.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.35) EPS. Local Bounti updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Local Bounti Stock Down 1.9 %

NYSE LOCL traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2.65. 2,730 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,235. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.49 million, a PE ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 2.54. Local Bounti has a fifty-two week low of $1.17 and a fifty-two week high of $6.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.73.

About Local Bounti

Local Bounti Corporation grows and packs fresh greens in the United States. It produces lettuce, herbs, and loose-leaf lettuce. The company sells its products to food retailers and food service distributors. Local Bounti Corporation was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Montana.

Read More

Earnings History for Local Bounti (NYSE:LOCL)

