Local Bounti (NYSE:LOCL) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.19 EPS

Local Bounti (NYSE:LOCL – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($3.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.19) by $0.19, Yahoo Finance reports. The company had revenue of $9.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.30 million. Local Bounti had a negative net margin of 425.89% and a negative return on equity of 273.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.35) EPS. Local Bounti updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Local Bounti Stock Down 1.9 %

NYSE LOCL traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2.65. 2,730 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,235. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.49 million, a PE ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 2.54. Local Bounti has a fifty-two week low of $1.17 and a fifty-two week high of $6.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.73.

Get Local Bounti alerts:

About Local Bounti

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Local Bounti Corporation grows and packs fresh greens in the United States. It produces lettuce, herbs, and loose-leaf lettuce. The company sells its products to food retailers and food service distributors. Local Bounti Corporation was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Montana.

Receive News & Ratings for Local Bounti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Local Bounti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.