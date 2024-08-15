Loar (NYSE:LOAR) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Loar (NYSE:LOAR – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.44-0.46 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.39. The company issued revenue guidance of $374-378 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $373.16 million. Loar also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 0.440-0.460 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on LOAR shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Loar from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup initiated coverage on Loar in a research note on Monday, May 20th. They set a buy rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Loar from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Loar in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of LOAR stock opened at $74.79 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.92. Loar has a 1 year low of $42.57 and a 1 year high of $75.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

Loar (NYSE:LOAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $97.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.70 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Loar will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Loar Holdings Inc is a diversified manufacturer and supplier of niche aerospace and defense components for aircraft and aerospace and defense systems. Loar Holdings Inc is based in WHITE PLAINS, NY.

