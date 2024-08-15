LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Stock Holdings Increased by V Square Quantitative Management LLC

V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,696 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,360 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in LKQ were worth $362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Choreo LLC acquired a new position in shares of LKQ during the 4th quarter valued at $851,000. Homestead Advisers Corp acquired a new position in shares of LKQ in the 4th quarter worth $20,583,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of LKQ in the 2nd quarter worth $3,839,000. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of LKQ by 49.2% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 689,041 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $32,929,000 after acquiring an additional 227,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of LKQ by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 4,690,401 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $224,154,000 after acquiring an additional 114,207 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at LKQ

In other LKQ news, SVP Matthew J. Mckay acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $39.75 per share, for a total transaction of $99,375.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 94,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,763,132.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other LKQ news, SVP Matthew J. Mckay acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $39.75 per share, for a total transaction of $99,375.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 94,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,763,132.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Andrew C. Clarke purchased 7,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $39.70 per share, for a total transaction of $301,720.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $417,604.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 13,084 shares of company stock worth $521,096. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

LKQ Stock Up 2.5 %

LKQ traded up $0.98 during trading on Thursday, reaching $40.07. 39,624 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,784,639. The stock has a market cap of $10.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 1.29. LKQ Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.57 and a fifty-two week high of $54.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.83.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The auto parts company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.05). LKQ had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 5.03%. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. LKQ’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that LKQ Co. will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

LKQ Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. LKQ’s payout ratio is presently 38.96%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LKQ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of LKQ in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of LKQ in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on LKQ from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.80.

LKQ Profile

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as mechanical automotive parts and accessories; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

