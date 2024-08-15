LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) Shares Gap Up to $22.21

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $22.21, but opened at $23.72. LiveRamp shares last traded at $23.82, with a volume of 127,385 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RAMP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered LiveRamp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Macquarie raised shares of LiveRamp to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of LiveRamp from $55.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of LiveRamp from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of LiveRamp in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, LiveRamp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.80.

Get LiveRamp alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on LiveRamp

LiveRamp Price Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.76. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 132.33 and a beta of 1.00.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $175.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.92 million. LiveRamp had a net margin of 1.80% and a return on equity of 3.27%. LiveRamp’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Kimberly Bloomston sold 13,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.11, for a total value of $406,141.05. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 127,404 shares in the company, valued at $3,963,538.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other LiveRamp news, CTO Mohsin Hussain sold 17,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.15, for a total value of $538,863.85. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 88,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,758,207.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kimberly Bloomston sold 13,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.11, for a total value of $406,141.05. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 127,404 shares in the company, valued at $3,963,538.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RAMP. DT Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in LiveRamp during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in LiveRamp during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of LiveRamp by 198.9% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 187.1% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 44.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. 93.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LiveRamp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, operates a data collaboration platform in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates LiveRamp Data Collaboration platform enables an organization to unify customer and prospect data to build a single view of the customer in a way that protects consumer privacy.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for LiveRamp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LiveRamp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.