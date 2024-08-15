Lithium Americas (Argentina) (NYSE:LAAC) Price Target Cut to $4.25 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Lithium Americas (Argentina) (NYSE:LAAC – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at Scotiabank from $8.00 to $4.25 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “sector outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 71.37% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. HSBC raised shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. National Bankshares set a $6.00 target price on Lithium Americas (Argentina) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. National Bank Financial upgraded Lithium Americas (Argentina) to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Lithium Americas (Argentina) from $18.50 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lithium Americas (Argentina) presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.21.

Lithium Americas (Argentina) Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) stock traded down $0.06 on Thursday, reaching $2.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,571,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,474,462. Lithium Americas has a 52-week low of $2.26 and a 52-week high of $8.79. The company has a market capitalization of $399.85 million, a P/E ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.27.

Lithium Americas (Argentina) (NYSE:LAAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.10). During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lithium Americas will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LAAC. General Motors Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Lithium Americas (Argentina) in the first quarter valued at approximately $80,862,000. FIFTHDELTA Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) in the 4th quarter valued at $32,598,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,560,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,191,000 after purchasing an additional 21,456 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) during the 2nd quarter worth $10,465,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,614,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,366,000 after purchasing an additional 304,590 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.17% of the company’s stock.

Lithium Americas (Argentina) Company Profile

Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp. operates as a resource company. The company explores for lithium deposits. The company owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz project located in Jujuy province of Argentina. It also has a pipeline of development and exploration stage projects, including the Pastos Grandes project and the Sal de la Puna project located in Salta Province in northwestern Argentina.

