Litecoin Cash (LCC) Market Capitalization Achieves $3.29 Million

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded up 12.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 14th. During the last week, Litecoin Cash has traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar. Litecoin Cash has a total market cap of $3.29 million and approximately $5.85 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Litecoin Cash coin can now be bought for $0.0041 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
About Litecoin Cash
Litecoin Cash (CRYPTO:LCC) is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 803,491,434 coins. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Litecoin Cash is litecoinca.sh. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate LCC through the process of mining. Litecoin Cash has a current supply of 803,462,965.5834944. The last known price of Litecoin Cash is 0.00366101 USD and is up 3.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $12.20 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://litecoinca.sh/.”
Litecoin Cash Coin Trading
