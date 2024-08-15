LimeWire 1-Day Volume Tops $4.12 Million (LMWR)

LimeWire (LMWR) traded down 7.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 15th. During the last week, LimeWire has traded down 15% against the dollar. LimeWire has a total market cap of $57.41 million and $4.12 million worth of LimeWire was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LimeWire token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000334 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

LimeWire Profile

LimeWire’s genesis date was May 17th, 2023. LimeWire’s total supply is 633,045,269 tokens and its circulating supply is 289,998,117 tokens. LimeWire’s official Twitter account is @limewire. The official website for LimeWire is limewire.com. The official message board for LimeWire is blog.limewire.com.

LimeWire Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “LimeWire (LMWR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. LimeWire has a current supply of 633,045,269 with 289,998,117.11402553 in circulation. The last known price of LimeWire is 0.20552246 USD and is down -2.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 44 active market(s) with $4,306,397.94 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://limewire.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LimeWire directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LimeWire should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LimeWire using one of the exchanges listed above.

