LIFULL Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NXCLF) Short Interest Update

LIFULL Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NXCLF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, an increase of 171.4% from the July 15th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

LIFULL Co.,Ltd. stock opened at $1.11 on Thursday. LIFULL Co.,Ltd. has a 52 week low of $1.11 and a 52 week high of $1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.12.

LIFULL Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NXCLF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $61.75 million for the quarter.

LIFULL Co,Ltd. provides real estate information services in Japan and internationally. It offers LIFULL HOME'S, a site of real estate and housing information; LIFULL Revitalize Rural Japan that suggests new lifestyles to people in Japan based on the refurbishment of abandoned houses; LIFULL Move, which provides rankings and reviews of moving companies; LIFULL Nursing Care, a special care facility searching web service; and LIFULL Investment, a money lending website.

