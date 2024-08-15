LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.25.

Several research firms recently commented on LFST. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of LifeStance Health Group in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Barclays cut their price target on LifeStance Health Group from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on LifeStance Health Group from $9.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday.

Get LifeStance Health Group alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on LFST

LifeStance Health Group Trading Up 3.2 %

NASDAQ LFST traded up $0.18 on Thursday, hitting $5.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 84,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,512,036. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. LifeStance Health Group has a 52-week low of $4.64 and a 52-week high of $9.20. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.21 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.07.

LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. LifeStance Health Group had a negative net margin of 15.69% and a negative return on equity of 11.92%. The firm had revenue of $312.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.85 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.13) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that LifeStance Health Group will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other LifeStance Health Group news, insider Kevin Michael Mullins sold 85,093 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.53, for a total transaction of $470,564.29. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,650,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,717,657.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other LifeStance Health Group news, insider Kevin Michael Mullins sold 85,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.53, for a total transaction of $470,564.29. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,650,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,717,657.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Summit Partners Growth Equity sold 3,802,345 shares of LifeStance Health Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.89, for a total transaction of $22,395,812.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 41,932,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $246,981,588.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,037,438 shares of company stock worth $23,647,876 in the last three months. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LifeStance Health Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LFST. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in LifeStance Health Group by 43.4% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 9,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 2,768 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of LifeStance Health Group during the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of LifeStance Health Group by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 11,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 2,114 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of LifeStance Health Group in the 4th quarter worth $93,000. Finally, Allen Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LifeStance Health Group in the 1st quarter worth $79,000. 85.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LifeStance Health Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report

LifeStance Health Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outpatient mental health services to children, adolescents, adults, and geriatrics in the United States. The company offers patients a suite of mental health services, including psychiatric evaluations and treatment, psychological, and neuropsychological testing, as well as individual, family, and group therapy.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for LifeStance Health Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LifeStance Health Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.