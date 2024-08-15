Lexeo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LXEO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Lexeo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LXEO – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.64), Zacks reports.

Lexeo Therapeutics stock traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $12.12. 17,815 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 187,994. Lexeo Therapeutics has a one year low of $9.00 and a one year high of $22.33. The stock has a market cap of $399.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 9.16 and a current ratio of 9.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.58.

In other news, CEO Richard Nolan Townsend sold 26,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total value of $444,988.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 148,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,453,979. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LXEO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Lexeo Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday. Baird R W upgraded shares of Lexeo Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Lexeo Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Lexeo Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Lexeo Therapeutics from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.14.

Lexeo Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage genetic medicine company that focuses on hereditary and acquired diseases. The company develops LX2006, which is an AAVrh10-based gene therapy candidate for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia (FA) cardiomyopathy; LX2020, an AAVrh10-based gene therapy candidate for the treatment of plakophilin-2 arrhythmogenic cardiomyopathy; LX2021, a gene therapy candidate for the treatment of DSP cardiomyopathy associated with it; and LX2022, a gene therapy candidate for the treatment of hypertrophic cardiomyopathy, or HCM caused by TNNI3 gene.

