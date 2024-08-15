Lexeo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LXEO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Lexeo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LXEO – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.64), Zacks reports.
Lexeo Therapeutics Price Performance
Lexeo Therapeutics stock traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $12.12. 17,815 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 187,994. Lexeo Therapeutics has a one year low of $9.00 and a one year high of $22.33. The stock has a market cap of $399.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 9.16 and a current ratio of 9.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.58.
Insider Buying and Selling at Lexeo Therapeutics
In other news, CEO Richard Nolan Townsend sold 26,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total value of $444,988.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 148,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,453,979. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Lexeo Therapeutics
About Lexeo Therapeutics
Lexeo Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage genetic medicine company that focuses on hereditary and acquired diseases. The company develops LX2006, which is an AAVrh10-based gene therapy candidate for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia (FA) cardiomyopathy; LX2020, an AAVrh10-based gene therapy candidate for the treatment of plakophilin-2 arrhythmogenic cardiomyopathy; LX2021, a gene therapy candidate for the treatment of DSP cardiomyopathy associated with it; and LX2022, a gene therapy candidate for the treatment of hypertrophic cardiomyopathy, or HCM caused by TNNI3 gene.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Lexeo Therapeutics
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- Walmart Stock: Buy the Rip or Wait for the Dip?
- What is a Special Dividend?
- 3 Stocks to Buy for a Soft Landing, If There Is One
- Election Stocks: How Elections Affect the Stock Market
- Why You Shouldn’t Count Out Tencent Music Stock After Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Lexeo Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lexeo Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.