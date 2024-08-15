LEM Holding SA (OTCMKTS:LMHDF) Short Interest Up 40.0% in July

LEM Holding SA (OTCMKTS:LMHDF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, an increase of 40.0% from the July 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

LEM Price Performance

OTCMKTS:LMHDF remained flat at 2,548.66 during midday trading on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is 2,548.66 and its 200 day moving average price is 2,548.66. LEM has a fifty-two week low of 2,548.66 and a fifty-two week high of 2,548.76.

About LEM

LEM Holding SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for measuring electrical parameters in China, the United States, Germany, Japan, Italy, Switzerland, and internationally. The company offers current and voltage transducers; energy meters; integrated current sensors in GO and HMSR series; shunts; and integrators.

