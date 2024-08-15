Legend Biotech’s (LEGN) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $73.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Legend Biotech’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.28 EPS.

LEGN has been the subject of several other research reports. Piper Sandler restated an overweight rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Legend Biotech in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a $86.00 target price on shares of Legend Biotech in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Legend Biotech from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a sector outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Legend Biotech in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Legend Biotech from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $81.78.

Get Legend Biotech alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on LEGN

Legend Biotech Price Performance

NASDAQ:LEGN opened at $54.68 on Monday. Legend Biotech has a 52 week low of $38.60 and a 52 week high of $72.38. The company has a market capitalization of $9.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.06 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.26 and a 200-day moving average of $52.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 5.57 and a current ratio of 5.66.

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.49. The company had revenue of $186.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.25 million. Legend Biotech had a negative net margin of 135.92% and a negative return on equity of 27.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 154.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.27) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Legend Biotech will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEGN. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Legend Biotech in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,640,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Legend Biotech by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 163,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,816,000 after purchasing an additional 22,376 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in Legend Biotech during the fourth quarter valued at $789,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Legend Biotech by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 152,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,192,000 after buying an additional 23,802 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Legend Biotech by 39.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 18,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 5,084 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.89% of the company’s stock.

Legend Biotech Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in the United States, China, and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Legend Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legend Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.