Laqira Protocol (LQR) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $6,084.14

Laqira Protocol (LQR) traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 15th. Laqira Protocol has a total market capitalization of $1.06 million and approximately $6,084.14 worth of Laqira Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Laqira Protocol has traded down 13.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Laqira Protocol token can currently be bought for about $0.0130 or 0.00000023 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000023 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Laqira Protocol Profile

Laqira Protocol launched on November 11th, 2021. Laqira Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 81,623,663 tokens. The Reddit community for Laqira Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/laqiraprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Laqira Protocol’s official message board is blog.laqira.io. Laqira Protocol’s official Twitter account is @laqiraprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Laqira Protocol’s official website is laqira.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Laqira Protocol is a metaverse platform aiming to create an entrance gateway to the blockchain world for people on earth, entering which, they can benefit from today’s novel technologies and services in various fields.

All services of Laqira Platform will be available by Laqira token and LQR should be paid as the native currency of the platform. For example in NFT marketplace, buying and selling NFTs will be operated by LQR tokens.”

Laqira Protocol Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Laqira Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Laqira Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Laqira Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

