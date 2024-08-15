LandBridge Co LLC (NYSE:LB) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of LandBridge Co LLC (NYSE:LB – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.22.

Several brokerages have commented on LB. Citigroup assumed coverage on LandBridge in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of LandBridge in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of LandBridge in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Pickering Energy Partners began coverage on LandBridge in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Johnson Rice started coverage on LandBridge in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company.

LandBridge stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $33.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 192,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 382,270. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $72.78 and its 200 day moving average is $63.90. LandBridge has a 1-year low of $18.75 and a 1-year high of $34.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.49.

In other LandBridge news, Director Valerie Chase purchased 2,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $49,725.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,725. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 17.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in LandBridge stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in LandBridge Co LLC (NYSE:LB – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,158,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.07% of LandBridge as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

LandBridge Company LLC owns and manages land and resources to support and enhance oil and natural gas development in the United States. It owns surface acres in and around the Delaware Basin in Texas and New Mexico. The company holds a portfolio of oil and gas royalties. It also sells brackish water and other surface composite materials.

