L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.

Separately, B. Riley increased their price objective on L.B. Foster from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th.

L.B. Foster Price Performance

NASDAQ FSTR traded up $0.63 on Wednesday, reaching $18.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,511. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.19. The stock has a market cap of $203.38 million, a PE ratio of 25.12 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.17. L.B. Foster has a twelve month low of $14.23 and a twelve month high of $30.77.

L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.16). L.B. Foster had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 3.19%. The company had revenue of $140.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that L.B. Foster will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at L.B. Foster

In related news, CFO William M. Thalman purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.79 per share, with a total value of $41,975.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 58,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $987,352.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO William M. Thalman purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.79 per share, with a total value of $41,975.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 58,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $987,352.74. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Raymond T. Betler acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.62 per share, for a total transaction of $88,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $544,334.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 8,620 shares of company stock valued at $149,231 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of L.B. Foster

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in L.B. Foster stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR – Free Report) by 760.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,789 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in L.B. Foster were worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

About L.B. Foster

L.B. Foster Company provides engineered and manufactured products and services for the building and infrastructure projects in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Rail, Technologies, and Services; and Infrastructure Solutions. The Rail, Technologies, and Services segment offers new rail to passenger and short line freight railroads, industrial companies, and rail contractors, as well as used rails; rail accessories, such as rack spikes, bolts, angle bars, tie plates, and other products; insulated rail joints and related accessories; fixation fasteners, coverboards, and special accessories; and trackwork products.

