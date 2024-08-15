Korro Bio (NASDAQ:KRRO) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Korro Bio (NASDAQ:KRRO – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($2.43) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.39) by ($0.04), Yahoo Finance reports.

Korro Bio Trading Up 13.6 %

KRRO traded up $5.39 during trading on Thursday, hitting $45.10. 128,844 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,702. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.15 and a 200 day moving average of $53.12. Korro Bio has a 12-month low of $9.15 and a 12-month high of $97.91.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KRRO has been the topic of several recent research reports. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Korro Bio in a report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Korro Bio in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Korro Bio in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Korro Bio from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.00.

Korro Bio Company Profile

Korro Bio, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic medicines based on editing RNA for the treatment of rare and highly prevalent diseases primarily in the United States. Its lead product candidate is KRRO-110 which is in preclinical trials for the treatment of Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency (AATD).

