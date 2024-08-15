Koppers’ (KOP) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Barrington Research

Barrington Research restated their outperform rating on shares of Koppers (NYSE:KOP – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $64.00 target price on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Koppers’ Q3 2024 earnings at $1.28 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.40 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.52 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.11 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.66 EPS.

Koppers Price Performance

KOP opened at $36.88 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.97 and a 200-day moving average of $46.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $781.86 million, a P/E ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 1.85. Koppers has a 12-month low of $33.80 and a 12-month high of $58.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $563.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $589.17 million. Koppers had a return on equity of 17.19% and a net margin of 3.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Koppers will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Koppers Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at Koppers

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Koppers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.89%.

In other news, CEO M Leroy Ball sold 2,500 shares of Koppers stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.13, for a total value of $107,825.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 321,008 shares in the company, valued at $13,845,075.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 7,500 shares of company stock worth $319,850 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.55% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Koppers

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Koppers during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in Koppers during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. AJOVista LLC bought a new position in Koppers during the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in Koppers during the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in Koppers by 237.2% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares during the period. 92.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Koppers

Koppers Holdings Inc provides treated wood products, wood preservation chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States, Australasia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC) segments.

See Also

