Knight Therapeutics (TSE:GUD) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at Stifel Canada

Stifel Canada upgraded shares of Knight Therapeutics (TSE:GUD – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Stifel Canada also issued estimates for Knight Therapeutics’ Q3 2024 earnings at $0.06 EPS.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Knight Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$5.75 to C$6.75 in a research report on Tuesday.

Get Knight Therapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on GUD

Knight Therapeutics Trading Down 1.2 %

Insider Activity

Knight Therapeutics stock opened at C$5.67 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.20, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 3.34. Knight Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of C$4.35 and a fifty-two week high of C$6.22. The stock has a market cap of C$574.82 million, a P/E ratio of -35.44, a PEG ratio of -1,013.50 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$5.66 and its 200-day moving average price is C$5.64.

In other news, Director Jonathan Ross Goodman bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$5.80 per share, for a total transaction of C$29,000.00. In other Knight Therapeutics news, Director Robert Nathaniel Lande sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.91, for a total transaction of C$88,600.50. Also, Director Jonathan Ross Goodman purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$5.80 per share, for a total transaction of C$29,000.00. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 80,000 shares of company stock valued at $466,283. 46.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Knight Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Knight Therapeutics Inc develops, manufactures, acquires, in-licenses, out-licenses, markets, and distributes pharmaceutical and consumer health products, and medical devices worldwide. It offers Tafasitamab for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; Pemigatinib for metastatic cholangiocarcinoma; Akynzeo for prevention of chemotherapy-induced acute and delayed nausea and vomiting; Aloxi for prevention of acute nausea and vomiting associated with emetogenic cancer chemotherapy; Fostamatinib for chronic immune thrombocytopenia; Nerlynx for extended adjuvant breast cancer and metastatic breast cancer; Trelstar for advanced prostate cancer; Vidaza for myelodysplastic syndrome; Abraxane for metastatic pancreatic cancer; Halaven for metastatic breast cancer and soft tissue sarcoma; and Lenvima for advanced renal cell cancer and for differentiated thyroid cancer and unresectable hepatocellular carcinoma.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Knight Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knight Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.