Kier Group plc (OTCMKTS:KIERF) Short Interest Update

Kier Group plc (OTCMKTS:KIERF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,500 shares, an increase of 468.2% from the July 15th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 62.5 days.
Kier Group Stock Performance
Kier Group stock remained flat at $2.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. Kier Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.97 and a fifty-two week high of $2.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.56 and a 200-day moving average of $1.44.
Kier Group Company Profile
