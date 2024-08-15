Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR) Receives “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $7.00 price target on the stock.

Kezar Life Sciences Price Performance

Shares of KZR traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.60. 140,143 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 654,919. The company has a market cap of $43.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 0.28. Kezar Life Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $0.54 and a fifty-two week high of $1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 11.49, a current ratio of 11.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.63 and its 200 day moving average is $0.78.

Get Kezar Life Sciences alerts:

Institutional Trading of Kezar Life Sciences

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KZR. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Kezar Life Sciences by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 43,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 11,109 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kezar Life Sciences during the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 35.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 273,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 71,543 shares during the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Kezar Life Sciences during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kezar Life Sciences during the first quarter worth about $114,000. 67.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kezar Life Sciences Company Profile

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of novel small molecule therapeutics to treat unmet needs in immune-mediated diseases and cancer in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is zetomipzomib (KZR-616), a selective immunoproteasome inhibitor that is in Phase 2b clinical trials for various indications, including lupus nephritis, dermatomyositis, and polymyositis; Phase 1b clinical trials in systemic lupus erythematosus; and completed Phase 2a clinical trials in lupus nephritis.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kezar Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kezar Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.